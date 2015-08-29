The Star Wars Facebook page just shut down a sexist troll in the best way

After a Facebook troll commented that it was hard to tell that Captain Phasma, a new character in the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was a woman, the Star Wars account totally shut the troll down, no “force” required.

Earlier Friday, Star Wars posted a fan art picture of Captain Phasma, the Chrome Stormtrooper who will be played by Gwendoline Christie in new movie.

Here’s the post.

PostbyStar Wars.

People immediately began commenting excitedly on the artwork. Except one Facebook user, who decided to leave a sexist comment instead.

“Not to be sexist, but it’s really hard to tell that’s female armour for me,” wrote Cody Paul in a comment that appears to have since been deleted.

Here’s a screenshot from Twitter user Amber Gordon, who documented the troll’s comment.

Star Wars quickly put the troll in their place. “It’s armour. On a woman. It doesn’t have to look feminine,” the Star Wars Facebook page countered.

Now, although the comment and the comeback were both deleted, it’s making the rounds on Twitter. People are applauding the witty rejoinder with a ferocity normally reserved for JK Rowling’s ace comebacks.

The screengrab also made its way to Reddit, where users were more concerned with the functionality of the armour than any issues of sexism.

“It doesn’t stop blasters or even primitive ewok weapons,” wrote one user.

