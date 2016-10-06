Here's how big 'Star Wars' ships are compared to real-life objects

Exactly how big is the Millennium Falcon? How about Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle?

We used measurements from Star Wars: the Force Awakens book Incredible Cross-Sections to compare the ships in the new film to iconic monuments and real-world animals and objects.

Keep reading to see how big the Millennium Falcon, Rey’s speeder, and more are in real life.

Let's start with something relatively small. Rey's Speeder isn't too large. Skye Gould/Tech Insider You could compare Poe Dameron's X-Wing to the size of a yacht. Skye Gould/Tech Insider Other ships are a lot larger. If you've ever seen the Rockefeller Christmas tree in person, Han Solo's ship would just edge it out. Skye Gould/Tech Insider Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle would nearly stand as tall as Lady Liberty, herself. Skye Gould/Tech Insider Han's new ship, the Freighter, is more than 12 times the size of his Millennium Falcon. Skye Gould/Tech Insider The Finalizer, the biggest ship from 'The Force Awakens,' is comparable in size to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. Skye Gould/Tech Insider

