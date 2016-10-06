Here's how big 'Star Wars' ships are compared to real-life objects

Exactly how big is the Millennium Falcon? How about Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle?
We used measurements from Star Wars: the Force Awakens book Incredible Cross-Sections to compare the ships in the new film to iconic monuments and real-world animals and objects.
Keep reading to see how big the Millennium Falcon, Rey’s speeder, and more are in real life.
Other ships are a lot larger. If you've ever seen the Rockefeller Christmas tree in person, Han Solo's ship would just edge it out.
Skye Gould/Tech Insider
