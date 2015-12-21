'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' shatters box office record with $238 million

The opening weekend box office run by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is nothing short of historic.

It goes without saying that the seventh episode in the “Star Wars” saga topped the weekend box office, but the question is was it enough to surpass “Jurassic World” as the biggest opening weekend of all time?

The answer is yes. “Force Awakens” surpassed the record set by “World” over the summer of $208.4 million with an astounding $238 million in North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previous to this the film had already broke the Thursday preview record with $57 million, and the biggest single-day box office record on Friday with $120 million.

To put the huge weekend by “Awakens” in perspective, it made more than the opening weekends of “The Hobbit” trilogy (the big December release of the last three years) combined.

Needless to say, the $4 billion purchase by Disney of Lucasfilm is looking to be money well spent.

Meanwhile the battle for second place came down to the other new releases, and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip” took the spot with $14.4 million, while “Sister” came in third with $13.4 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.