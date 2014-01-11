Chewbacca Actor Tweets Amazing Retro Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of 'Star Wars'

We can’t wait for the new “Star Wars” movie next year.

Until then, while we rewatch the first six (or maybe five) films, we can’t think of a better way to mentally prepare than with nostalgic photos from the set.

“Star Wars” actor Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca in the series has shared more than 50 photos on Twitter this week from the making of the original trilogy.

We’ve selected some of the best to feature below with his commentary. Apparently, director George Lucas was referred to as Zazzle MoonBreaker on set sometimes.

“There’s no evidence to support rumours that George wanted to write himself into the movie as Zazzle Moonbr- oh wait…”

“Check out Han’s face. ‘Dude, that’s your SISTER”. Meanwhile Chewie thinks, ‘not MY sister!’.”

“The glow monster from ROTJ that you never saw. Maybe it will return in episode VII?”

Mayhew later clarified more details on that: “Ok, truth. The ‘glow monster’ was an effect that never happened. They were going to superimpose an alien over the actor, making it ‘glow'”

“Ok, you lot really like pics of a certain princess! Here’s one of Carrie and her stunt double. You’re Welcome.”

“Yup, this is how it was done a long time ago, in…”

“Practicing before they broke out the real lightsabers. Those things were dangerous!”

“Another joyous moment on the set!! 0_o”

“Its been 30 minutes, here is your gratuitous Chain-mail bikini shot. And look at @HamillHimself shirt!”

“‘You are not Zazzle MoonBreaker’

‘I am not Zazzle MoonBreaker’

‘You like being behind the camera’

‘I like…'”

Some ROTJ pics focused around Jabas barge and the sandstorm…

“Irvin had a fierce way of correcting you when you missed a mark. I look on in terror in the background…”

“You know Kenny as R2D2, but he was also Paploo, the Ewok who stole the Imperial Speeder Bike.”

