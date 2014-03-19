New 'Star Wars' Sequel Will Take Place 30 Years After 'Return Of The Jedi'

We finally know when the next “Star Wars” movie will take place — 30 years after “The Return of the Jedi.”

CEO Bob Iger made the “Star Wars” news update during the company’s annual shareholder meeting this afternoon.

While Iger said it’s too early to reveal any details about the film, he did confirm that R2-D2 will be in the film.

Carrie Fisher previously spilled that she would reprise her role of Princess Leia in the sequel.

Iger also confirmed the film will begin shooting in May, news that was first reported back in February.

“Star Wars: Episode 7” is set for a December 2015 release.

Iger also announced that Pixar is working on “The Incredibles 2” and “Cars 3.”

You can listen to the shareholder meeting live HERE.

