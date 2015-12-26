This guy turned his running routine into awesome Star Wars drawings

Portland’s Gene Lu has been using the Nike+ app to turn his running routine into an outlet for his love for Star Wars.

The app lets you trace your runs, ostensibly so you can better understand your routes, but often actually to impress to friends on social media. Lu has used the app for a higher purpose, and has created charming drawings of Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and more iconic Star Wars characters. The drawings have become more detailed since his first foray, which seems to have been a TIE Fighter.

As The Next Web points out, Lu definitely seems more attuned to the Dark Side of the Force based on his choices of subjects so far. If you live in Portland and want to recreate these runs yourself, The Portland Mercury directs to links where Lu has uploaded step-by-step instructions for several routes.

But, beware, most of them are over 10 miles long.

See Lu’s photos below and follow him on Instagram:

