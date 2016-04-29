A 'Star Wars: Rogue One' star just let a major spoiler slip

“Star Wars” has always liked to keep mum about its parent-child relationships, so it was quite a shock when actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”) revealed on Sky News who he plays in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Turn away now if you don’t want to know.

The actor said that he plays the father of the film’s lead character, Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones. (Go to the 1:20 mark in the video below.)

It’s a big shock to many as it’s obvious Disney/Lucasfilm has been trying to keep his character under wraps. He’s not in the trailer, which gives a bit of Erso’s backstory, indicating that she’s been on her own since the age of 15.

Since actors in superhero and sci-fi franchises like “Star Wars” are constantly told not to reveal anything specific about the projects, you might thing Mikkelsen is having fun with the Sky News anchor.

But if he is, he’s doing some incredible acting. He sounds very sincere. Even after giving the reveal, he says, “That was too much, I’m sorry.”

Business Insider did not immediately get a response from Disney.

Watch the full interview clip here. “Rogue One” opens in theatres December 16.

