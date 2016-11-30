'Star Wars' spin-off 'Rogue One' definitely isn't getting a sequel, and that could be a hint

Disney ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

Regardless of how the first ever standalone “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” performs when it opens December 16, there will be no sequel, according to Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

She made the statement in a recent piece for Empire (caught by /Film) and then was backed up by Industrial Light and Magic CCO John Knoll who says the movie was always intended to be self-contained.

This will only increase the speculation that Jyn Erso (played by Felicity Jones) and her crew who set out to steal the plans for the Death Star are not going to make it back alive (or not all of them, anyway).

Since the beginning, reports about the movie have suggested that it has a darker tone than the movies in the regular “Star Wars” saga. Kennedy has compared “Rogue One” to a war movie like “The Dirty Dozen” (most of them didn’t make it back in that movie, too).

