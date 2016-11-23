An iconic part of the 'Star Wars' movies will not be in 'Rogue One'

Lucasfilm/ Disney The opening crawl of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be the first ever standalone “Star Wars” movie when it’s released in December. And to show just how different this movie will be from the seven-film (and counting) saga we’ve seen so far, look no further than how “Rogue One” will begin.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly that there will “more than likely” not be an opening crawl in the beginning of the movie.

“We feel that that is proprietary with the saga films,” Kennedy said. “But how this evolves… ? We haven’t fully decided, and [traditional ‘Star Wars’ elements] may be pretty spare for this first one.”

The standalone movies will also include a young Han Solo vehicle that is already in production.

The opening crawl is perhaps one of the most recognisable elements of the “Star Wars” saga. It’s used as a prologue to each film.

This looks to be the first sign of how “Rogue One” will have a different feel than any other “Star Wars” movie we’ve seen yet.

Kennedy described the film to Variety as a “World War II-style adventure.”

