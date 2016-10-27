All we know about the new 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One'

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

We’re less than two months away from the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and it’s building up to excitement levels we haven’t seen since, well, “The Force Awakens” last year.

The film underwent reshoots after Disney offered a first glimpse of the standalone film with a teaser trailer back in April. From the first official trailer that premiered in August and the final trailer that Disney released this month, we now have a pretty good idea of what’s in store for the film.

Taking place before the events of the 1977 original film, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Empire’s new weapon, the Death Star. The movie hits theatres December 16.

Here is everything we know about “Rogue One” so far (warning: mild spoilers):

