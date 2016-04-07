The trailer for the first 'Star Wars' spin-off movie 'Rogue One' is here

Lucasfilm just released a 90-second trailer for its first ‘Star Wars’ spin-off movie titled “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The film is scheduled for release on December 16, 2016.

“Rogue One” tells the story of the rebel crew tasked with stealing the plans for the Empire’s super-weapon the Death Star. Essentially, it’s a prequel to the original “Star Wars,” which begins with Princess Leia hiding the plans inside the droid R2-D2 before sending him to the desert planet Tattoine where he eventually encounters Luke Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi.

The prequel is directed by Gareth Edwards, who recently helmed the “Godzilla” reboot for Warner Brothers. Lucasfilm has confirmed another “Star Wars” spin-off — a Han Solo origin story scheduled for release in 2018.

