A 'Star Wars' actor confirmed he'll be making a surprise cameo in 'Rogue One'

20th Century Fox Bail Organa will appear in ‘Rogue One.’

You really can’t sneak anything by “Star Wars” fans — especially cameos.

Jimmy Smits, the actor who plays Senator Bail Organa (Princess Leia’s adoptive father), confirmed that his character will be making an appearance in the upcoming spin-off “Rogue One.”

Fans thought that they spied the Rebellion leader from Alderaan in the background of a shot in the behind-the-scenes trailer that Disney shared earlier this summer at Star Wars Celebration Europe.

Disney Fans noticed Smits in the behind-the-scenes trailer.

In an appearance on “The Talk” last week, Smits, who is also known for his role in “The West Wing,” tried to be coy when the hosts confronted him with the rumour.

“People got nothing better to do than look at this!” he joked. “There’s stuff going on in the world!”

Eventually, he came clean and confirmed that, yep, it was him in the trailer.

“Can you say ‘cameo?'” he told the hosts. “Can you say ‘small part?'”

As an early leader of the Rebel Alliance, it would make sense for Bail Organa to appear in “Rogue One,” which follows a group of Rebels as they attempt to steal plans for the Death Star, the Empire’s infamous superweapon. Organa actually dies along with the rest of his planet in “Episode IV” when Darth Vader uses the Death Star to destroy Alderaan, so it’s somewhat fitting that he has a small part to play in the weapon’s eventual destruction.

Keep a look out for Organa when “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” hits theatres on December 16.

