The most-hated 'Star Wars' character of all time stars in this great 'Rogue One' parody

Lucasfilm/murdockmotion Meesa Jar Jar Binks!

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was a fine film, even if it was a little familiar, and the upcoming spin-off “Rogue One” looks very promising as well. It’s almost enough to make a fan forget about the worst parts of the prequel trilogy.

Of course, it’s a lot harder to move past the sins of “The Phantom Menace” when a madman is forcing them into “Rogue One.”

A YouTuber who goes by Murdock Motion created an edited version of the “Rogue One” trailer that recasts Jar Jar Binks, the worst “Star Wars” character, as the heroic Gungan protagonist.

In addition to expertly inserting Jar Jar’s dumb head and stupid, vaguely racist voice into the otherwise somber scenes from the trailer, Murdock Motion also peppers the recut teaser with plenty of other cameos from some of “Star Wars'” darkest moments, including Ewoks, the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special,” and Chewbacca Mum.

However, the most damning cameo is a clip of George Lucas pulled from a behind-the-scenes video from “Episode I” where he explains that “Jar Jar is the key to all this.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The YouTuber also made a version of the “Force Awakens” trailer starring Jar Jar Binks, presumably because they’re a sadist.

“Rogue One” is scheduled for a December 16 release date and, as far as we know, Jar Jar Binks will not be making an appearance.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.