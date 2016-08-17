A new 'Rogue One' trailer suggests it will be another 'Star Wars' movie about daddy issues

The “Star Wars” movies can’t seem to stop being about dads.

There’s a new international trailer for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the new spinoff movie that’s coming out this December. It takes place before the events of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” and it’s about a few rebels embarking on a journey to steal the plans for the Death Star.

There isn’t much new information in the trailer, but there is one important nugget.

One character appears to tell Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), the movie’s main character, “the message was sent by your father.” It’s an apparent reference to a tip the Rebels (good guys) got about a “major weapons test” by the Empire (bad guys).

So what does that mean? Jyn Erso’s dad, Galen, played by Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”), is somehow embedded with the Empire.

Star Wars Mads Mikkelsen at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ discussing his mysterious character Galen Erso.

Maybe he’s a bona-fide leader who wants to destroy the Rebels but keep his daughter safe, maybe he’s a double-agent, maybe he’s a prisoner who somehow got to leak a message. Whatever the case, Erso’s daddy seems to be involved.

The “Star Wars” series, of course, is all about daddies and family complications. Darth Vader is (spoiler) Luke’s father. In “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Rey doesn’t know where her parents are, Finn doesn’t know who his family is, and Han Solo and General Leia Organa are Kylo Ren’s parents. Absent parents are also a recurring issue in Steven Spielberg’s movies, which inspired every modern “Star Wars” filmmaker. Now we’re getting another epic father-child story.

