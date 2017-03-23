A 'Star Wars' fan spliced together the end of 'Rogue One' with the beginning of 'A New Hope'

Lucasfilm Darth Vader at the end of ‘Rogue One.’

It was bound to happen sooner or later.

With the final moments of the latest “Star Wars” movie, “Rogue One,” taking place just before the events of the first movie in the original trilogy, “A New Hope,” someone was going to splice the two together.

And the circle is now complete.

Barre Fong posted on Vimeo a nine minute video that connects the two movies.

It begins right when the plans from the Death Star are uploaded from the planet Scarif to a rebel ship, which is then followed by Darth Vader’s attempt to retrieve it by killing countless rebel fighters. But he does not succeed, as the plans fly away on Princess Leia’s ship.

The “Rogue One” footage ends with Leia’s ship speeding off into lightspeed. That then cuts to the start of the “A New Hope” footage, where we find her ship under attack by Vader’s Star Destroyer.

Vader then boards the ship, and the rest is history.

Watch it below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

