Disney showed off concept art for the 'Star Wars' spinoff to its shareholders

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Jones will star in the first ‘Star Wars’ spinoff movie, ‘Rogue One.’

Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled the name and release date of the first “Star Wars” spinoff Thursday at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“Rogue One” will be released December 16, 2016 and star Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”).

It wasn’t the only treat attendees received.

According to fan site Stitch Kingdom, which was on hand at the event, Disney also showed off the first concept art for the spinoff.

Here’s how Stitch Kingdom described what they saw:

My personal take on it was it evoked concept art of a video game. It personally screamed Halo to me. It was very dark and done in greens, so it evoked the idea that it was being done under the cloak of night. Dozens of figures in fatigues appeared to be storming something with a strange helicopterish vehicle (open on the sides) in the background, releasing more troops.

Disney has yet to reveal any concept art for the film.

We may not have to wait too long, though.

Next month, the annual “Star Wars” celebration will take place in Anaheim, California.

Production on “Rogue One” is set to begin in London this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.