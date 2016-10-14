The actor behind the next great 'Star Wars' robot acted on stilts for the entire movie

Disney/Lucasfilm K-2SO is the latest droid joining the ‘Star Wars’ universe in ‘Rogue One.’

• K-2SO is a new robot you’ll see in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

• Alan Tudyk acted on stilts to bring the character to life.



From R2-D2 to C-3PO to BB-8, “Star Wars” has created some of the galaxy’s most beloved robots.

For the upcoming “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” they have a new robot they want fans to fall in love with.

Actor Alan Tudyk, best known for his role as Wash in the cult favourite TV series “Firefly,” will play K-2SO, the franchise’s latest loveable droid. K-2SO was an imperial droid reprogrammed by Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) so he can fight alongside the Empire.

This isn’t Tudyk’s first time playing a bot. He previously one in 2004’s “I, Robot.” However, K-2SO presented Tudyk with a unique challenge: he’s a tall, lanky machine. During a panel at New York Comic Con, Tudyk discussed how instead of wearing a robotic suit, Tudyk wore a motion-capture suit while performing on stilts to bring the character to life. The details of the character were later filled in on a computer.

“They [the stilts] were a foot high because the character’s very tall and lanky,” Tudyk told the crowd. “There were times I had to run and…I stood on a cliff. You could see it in one of the teasers.”

It added yet another challenge to what looks like a fairly physical performance.

It’s why he towers over his co-stars Felicity Jones and Diego Luna:

In case you were wondering, this how Tudyk, the man behind the machine, actually looks like:

Getty Images Actor Alan Tudyk plays K-2SO.

No behind-the-scenes photos have been released of Tudyk yet. We very much look forward to that day.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be out in theatres on December 16, 2016.

