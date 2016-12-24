The actor behind the new droid in 'Rogue One' acted on stilts for the entire movie

Disney/Lucasfilm K-2SO is the latest droid joining the ‘Star Wars’ universe in ‘Rogue One.’

• K-2SO is a new robot you’ll see in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

• It’s crazy to see what the character looked like prior to CGI. • Actor Alan Tudyk stood on stilts for most of filming.

From R2-D2 to C-3PO to BB-8, “Star Wars” has created some of the galaxy’s most beloved robots.

In “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” there’s a new bot for fans to fall in love with.

Actor Alan Tudyk, best known for his role as Wash in the cult favourite TV series “Firefly,” plays K-2SO, the franchise’s latest loveable droid. K-2 is an imperial droid reprogrammed by Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) so he can fight alongside the Empire.

K-2SO is a standout in “Rogue One,” and the much-needed comic relief in the otherwise dark spinoff. And while “Rogue One” often relies on puppets and people in costume, K-2SO is a work of motion capture. It combines Tudyk’s sense of humour with the wonders of CG.

This isn’t Tudyk’s first time playing a bot. He previously played one in 2004’s “I, Robot.” However, K-2SO presented Tudyk with a unique challenge: he’s a tall, lanky machine. During a panel at New York Comic Con back in October, Tudyk discussed how instead of wearing a robotic suit, he wore a motion-capture suit while performing on stilts to bring the character to life:

Since Tudyk had to act on stilts, it could make the more physical parts of his performance rather difficult.

“They [the stilts] were a foot high because the character’s very tall and lanky,” Tudyk told the crowd. “There were times I had to run and…I stood on a cliff. You could see it in one of the teasers.”

It’s why he towers over his co-stars Felicity Jones and Diego Luna.

To give a better sense of where exactly K-2SO’s face would be, Tudyk wore a fake face on top of his head during production.

Sometimes he also wore these mechanical claws for K-2’s hands:

Even though he had to wear the motion capture suit, Tudyk still looks like he had a blast:

And, in case you were wondering, this how Tudyk, the man behind the machine, actually looks next to his robot counterpart:

Check out some awesome behind the scenes footage below. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is now out in theatres.

