Here's How The 'Star Wars' 'Return Of The Jedi' Cast Looks Today

The original “Star Wars” cast from “Return of the Jedi” gathered 30 years after the film hit theatres in 1983.



Actors Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) all posed together Thursday at annual fan event Star Wars Celebration in Essen, Germany.

Missing from the photo were Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian). Here they are below commemorating the 30th anniversary of “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” in May 2010.

Compare them with how they looked more than 30 years ago.

Here are Ford, Daniels (C3P0), Fisher, and Mayhew (Chewbacca) in a photo from October 5, 1978 …

… and Fisher and Hamill.

Here’s Williams:

And here’s the poster for “Return of the Jedi”:

“Star Wars Episode VII” is currently set for a 2015 release.

Lucas all but confirmed many of the original cast will be returning to the film in a Bloomberg Businessweek article back in March.

