The director who was hired to reshoot the new 'Star Wars' will earn millions

It looks like writer-director Tony Gilroy will make out pretty well for his work on the first “Star Wars” standalone movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

To be exact, he’ll get upward of $5 million.

The director of “Michael Clayton” and “The Bourne Legacy” (he was also the screenwriter on several “Bourne” movies) came onto “Rogue One” during the film’s much publicized reshoots over the summer and earned $200,000 a week to help polish dialogue and oversee the reshoots for the film directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s “Godzilla”), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That figure is pretty standard for a writer of Gilroy’s credentials on a major studio film. But sources tell the trade that as the workload increased, which included Gilroy taking a larger role in tweaking the film’s ending, his fee went up to north of $5 million.

Gilroy began in June and by August took the lead in the rehoots, which went into the fall, according to THR. It has not been reported yet what the actual reshoot cost of the movie was.

Though Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Disney CEO Bob Iger have been downplaying for months not just the reshoots but the expectations of “Rogue One,” at least relative to the historic box office of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” it seems that they still put in a lot of coin after principal photography on “Rogue One” to make sure they release a title that is on brand.

A representative for Gilroy had no comment.

