10 'Star Wars' Characters Who Should Get Their Own Spinoff Film

There’s been a lot of “Star Wars” talk lately with
casting getting under way for “Episode VII.”
While we can expect that film December 2015, there are also a number of “Star Wars” spinoff films in addition to the three already planned.
While fanboys contemplate the next sequel’s plot, no one’s really sure what the spinoffs shall entail either.
We’re rounded up 10 characters we’d like to see in theatres from the obvious to a few you may not be familiar with — unless you know the extended universe.
Sorry, but you won’t find Admiral Ackbar here.
The character’s great for a gag, but any film with him would be a trap.
MACE WINDU: Samuel L. Jackson says he wants in on the new installments even if he has to return as a hologram.
Sure, Jackson has another Disney franchise on his hands right now with 'The Avengers,' and there's the slight issue about his character getting axed in 'Star Wars -- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,' but it wouldn't be the first time we saw a hologram in the 'Star Wars' universe.
CHEWBACCA: Han's Wookie sidekick has a family back on his home planet of Kashyyk. And, in the books, Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader imprisoned most of the Wookies to help build the Death Star.
HAN SOLO: Harrison Ford's a little old at 70 to reprise the role, but if the film was to follow a younger Solo in all of his smuggling glory alongside Chewy, then we could get a peek at his adventures before joining up with Luke and Leia.
ANY OF THE SOLO CHILDREN: If you're not big on 'Star Wars' mythology, Han and Leia eventually have three children: Anakin, Jaina, and Jacen.
BOBA FETT: He's been rumoured to get his own spinoff, which would make for a good storyline since the orphan was left to grow up on his own.
LANDO CALRISSIAN: Before losing the Millennium Falcon to Han Solo, Calrissian was travelling the galaxy saving other civilizations.
GALEN MAREK: If you've never heard of Marek, he's an orphan Darth Vader raised and trained as a secret apprentice who also goes by the name of Starkiller.
YODA: He wasn't the only member of his kind to sit on the Jedi Counsel. There were also Yaddle and Vandar Tokare.
A few times, Lucas himself ceased others from delving into Yoda's species origin in the form of playing cards and publications. It's been thought that's so the green Jedi could one day have his own film.
DARTH MAUL: There are a lot of Sith lords we'd like to see on the big screen (Nihilus, Bane, Traya) but we always wanted to see more of the mysterious double-bladed lightsaber wielding Sith who said but two lines in Episode I.
DARTH REVAN: For anyone who has ever played Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), one of the best 'Star Wars' storylines that can be adapted to the big screen is the story of the Jedi-turned Sith who gets his memory cleansed and starts life over as a Jedi.
He eventually finds out his true identity as a Sith after a confrontation with an old ally and must decide whether to stay with his new Jedi clan or return to the Dark Side.
HK-47: Forget C-3P0. 'Star Wars,' meet 'Terminator.' This KOTOR comic-relief droid does more than just sit around, instead acts as an assassin.
Jawas: Though this would never happen, we always wondered what could come of Tattooine's notorious sand thugs.
Qui-Gon Jinn: Not that Disney would ever bring him back, but we never had enough time with Liam Neeson's character. Since Episode I, Neeson's gone on to become quite the action star in the 'Taken' series.
