You'll be able to buy a 'Star Wars'-themed PlayStation 4 this November

Sony Computer Entertainment/LucasfilmYou’ll be able to get the Darth Vader-inspired PS4 this November.
If you’ve been holding out on buying a PlayStation 4, this may convince you to change your tune.
This November, Sony will release a limited edition Darth Vader-inspired PS4 with a repeating “Star Wars” logo across the top of the system.
The announcement was made at Disney’s D23 Expo event in Anaheim, California Sunday.
Let’s take a closer look at it!
Similar to the limited edition console, the Dualshock touchpad has the 'Star Wars' logo running across it.
You'll be able to purchase the Darth Vader-themed PS4 as a part of two different 'Star Wars' bundles. It will be available with a Deluxe Edition of 'Star Wars Battlefront,' seen below.
Both will also come with digital vouchers for four 'Star Wars' games: 'Super Star Wars,' 'Star Wars: Racer Revenge,' 'Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter,' and 'Star Wars Bounty Hunter.'
The Darth Vader 'Star Wars' PS4 will be available November 17. According to Sony, pre-orders will start soon.
