You'll be able to buy a 'Star Wars'-themed PlayStation 4 this November

Kirsten Acuna
Darth vader playstation 4 ps4Sony Computer Entertainment/LucasfilmYou’ll be able to get the Darth Vader-inspired PS4 this November.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a PlayStation 4, this may convince you to change your tune.

This November, Sony will release a limited edition Darth Vader-inspired PS4 with a repeating “Star Wars” logo across the top of the system.

The announcement was made at Disney’s D23 Expo event in Anaheim, California Sunday.

Let’s take a closer look at it!

Here's the limited edition Darth Vader-inspired PS4.

Sony Computer Entertainment/Lucasfilm

Check out the 'Star Wars' logo across the top of the console.

It's a beauty!

The 500 gb console will also come with a Darth Vader-inspired Dualshock 4 wireless controller.

Similar to the limited edition console, the Dualshock touchpad has the 'Star Wars' logo running across it.

You'll be able to purchase the Darth Vader-themed PS4 as a part of two different 'Star Wars' bundles. It will be available with a Deluxe Edition of 'Star Wars Battlefront,' seen below.

Wal-mart will also carry an exclusive 'Disney Infinity 3.0: Star Wars' bundle.

Both will also come with digital vouchers for four 'Star Wars' games: 'Super Star Wars,' 'Star Wars: Racer Revenge,' 'Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter,' and 'Star Wars Bounty Hunter.'

The Darth Vader 'Star Wars' PS4 will be available November 17. According to Sony, pre-orders will start soon.

