FINALLY: Indisputable proof Han shot first

It turns out the answer to a question that has puzzled “Star Wars” fans for decades was hidden in a Canadian library.

According to CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), while trying to digitize the University of New Brunswick Library’s science fiction collection, librarian Kristian Brown stumbled upon an early draft of the “Star Wars” script.

The script, which is marked as a “fourth draft,” is dated March 15, 1976, well ahead of the film’s eventual 1977 release.

The most striking revelation centres around one of the most famous scenes in the film.

While at the Cantina Bar, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is confronted by Jabba the Hutt’s henchman Greedo, who demands Han finally pay Jabba the money he owes him. The two of them come to blows, and Han Solo emerges as victorious. While that isn’t disputed, the real debate lies in whether Han or Gredo shot first.

This is the famous duel:

It is difficult to tell whether Han or Greedo got the first shot in, and several updated versions of the film haven’t helped to settle the debate once and for all. For instance, in the 1997 version, the scene was slightly altered to make it look as if Han was acting in self-defence.

“I’ll tell you one thing, right now,” Brown told CBC, “Based on the script, I can tell you 100 per cent, Han shot first.”

Among the small differences in this draft, Luke Skywalker was originally named Luke Skykiller. Meanwhile, it was also called “Saga I.” It would eventually go on to be called “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

“No matter how many new things are made, it all basically came from this first thing. And it’s just good to look back at the origins of the entire thing and not forget, you know, what came first,” Brown said to CBC.

Watch the famous scene below:

