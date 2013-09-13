'Star Wars' Spinoff Movies Will Be Origin Stories

Yesterday, during an investor conference, Disney CFO Jay Rasulo revealed a little more about the upcoming “Star Wars” films.

Variety reports Rasulo described the future movies as “origin story film(s)” while at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

In February, CEO Bob Iger confirmed to CNBC there would be three standalone “Star Wars” films in addition to the trilogy already set in place.

Since then, there have been reports that the standalone films could be about bounty hunter Boba Fett or Han Solo. Other rumours suggest green Jedi-master Yoda would be the focus of a feature.

Though no formal announcement has been made, original cast members Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford are expected to reprise their roles in some way in the new films.

George Lucas revealed to Bloomberg Businessweek he was working on treatments for “Star Wars” episodes VII, VIII, and IX well before Disney purchased Lucasfilm and that he was in “final stages of negotiation” for signing the original actors.

Director J.J. Abrams said back in June that the new films will “honour” the old.

