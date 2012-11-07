Star Wars Origami For The Ultimate Fan

If you’re still reeling from the news that there is going to be a Star Wars: Episode 7, lose yourself instead in Martin Hunt’s old-school Starwarigami.



Back when he was majoring in maths at Southampton University, Martin Hunt began creating origami designs shaped like Star Wars ships. He started with the X-Wing, the starfighter ship of the Rebel Alliance, which was the same fighter to destroy the Death Star at the hands of Luke Skywalker. Hunt then moved on to even more complex ships and droids, and his website now boasts an impressive 20 intricate creations from the franchise (including R2-D2).

He plans to design at least 83 future projects, and hopes to eventually get a book deal out of his Starwarigami. That is, if he can get the rights to the franchise and create enough hype for the book to be lucrative. “The more hits on my website, Facebook likes, and Twitter followers I can achieve, the stronger a case I have to pitch towards a publisher to pick up my diagrams for print and secure the licence from Lucasfilm,” Hunt says in an email with Business Insider. If he moves forward with his plans, he’ll have to deal with Disney, which picked up Lucasfilm last week for $4 billion.

But the London-based origami designer is well on his way to gaining his desired internet following. He exhibited some large-scale versions of his origami at the London MCM Expo and Comic Con, has over 7,000 likes on Facebook, as well as his own YouTube channel where he demonstrates how to build his creations.

Check out some of Hunt’s impressive designs below.

T-65 X-Wing Starfighter

Photo: Starwarigami

IG-227 Hailfire-Class Droid Tank

Photo: Starwarigami

All Terrain armoured Transport Walker

Photo: Starwarigami

Don’t Miss: George Lucas Is Still The Proud Owner Of Skywalker Ranch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.