Look Inside The Must-See 'Star Wars' Exhibit That Explores Tech In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Kyle Russell/Business Insider It’s not every day that you get to have a close encounter with a Jedi Master.

Few fictional universes have captured as many imaginations as George Lucas’ “Star Wars.”

Lightsabers, the Force, jumping to hyperspace — all of these things have captivated audiences of children and adults alike for nearly four decades.

So when a friend told me that there was a museum exhibit in the heart of Silicon Valley featuring original props and models from the films, I knew I had to go.

Hosted at the Tech Museum of Innovation in downtown San Jose, “Star Wars: The Exhibition” is one of the coolest ways a sci-fi nerd can spend an afternoon. Fans can stand inches away from characters and gizmos that they’ve only ever dreamed of seeing in person, all for the price of a trip to the movies.

