Here are all the new 'Star Wars' movies that are coming out in the next five years

Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley and John Boyega run from Stormtroopers in ‘The Force Awakens.’

From now until 2020, we will be getting a new “Star Wars” movie each year.

This will include three movies as part of a new trilogy and another additional three spin-off films which are being called anthology stories.

The first one, entitled “The Force Awakens,” will be out later this year in December.

But there is still plenty of more “Star Wars to come.

Here are all the new “Star Wars” movies you can look forward to seeing in the next five years.

The first new 'Star Wars' movie in 10 years, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' will continue the story after the events of 1983's 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' and will kick off a new trilogy. Lucasfilm Set 30 years after 'Return of the Jedi,' Episode VII will focus on the rise of a new galactic empire called The First Order which is at odds with a group of rebel fighters known as the Resistance. Lucasfilm The film will reunite original cast members Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill with newcomers John Boyega and Daisy Ridley. Lucasfilm 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' will be in theatres December 18, 2015. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor Oscar Isaac with new droid BB-8 at this year's Star Wars: Celebration event. In between each new film in the trilogy will be an anthology instalment. The first one will be 'Star Wars: Rogue One.' Disney As revealed at Disney's biennial fan event D23, the heist film will focus on a group of resistance fighters who are trying to steal plans for the Death Star. Felicity Jones ('The Theory of Everything') will play the lead. Disney 'Star Wars: Rogue One' will be directed Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla'). It will be in theatres December 16, 2016. Kimberley French/Warner Bros. 'Rogue One' director Gareth Edwards on the set of 'Godzilla.' Instead of a winter release, Episode VIII will return to the traditional summer date in which 'Star Wars' films were normally released. You can catch it in theatres May 26, 2017. Disney The second untitled spin-off film will be a Han Solo prequel. Lucasfilm The Han Solo prequel film will be released on May 25, 2018. Lucasfilm screencap 'Star Wars: Episode IX' is set for release sometime in 2019. Disney After that, we'll get the final untitled 'Star Wars' anthology film. The sixth planned 'Star Wars' movie has been up in the air ever since director Josh Trank ('Fantastic Four') stepped down. No director has been chosen to replace him yet. 20th Century Fox While no official details are available for the film, many fans predict this one will be a Boba Fett spin-off. It is expected to be released in 2020. LucasFilm via YouTube (Source: /Film)

