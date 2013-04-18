'Star Wars' Movies Coming Every Summer Starting 2015

Kirsten Acuna
star wars

Disney announced a new “Star Wars” film will hit theatres every summer starting 2015 at film convention CinemaCon.

Releases will alternate between a part of the new “Star Wars” trilogy and standalone films that were confirmed earlier this year.

We knew “Star Wars: Episode VII” was coming in 2015, but before now no release period was confirmed. 

J.J. Abrams is directing Episode VII.

