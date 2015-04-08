All the 'Star Wars' films are available for pre-order on Amazon right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Here’s the best news of the day: you can now pre-order all 6 Star Wars episodes on Amazon.
Each episode can be purchased individually for $US19.99
Or you can save $US29.95 by pre-ordering “Star Wars: The Digital Movie Collection” in HD for $US89.99.
Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace
Conversations: Doug Chiang Looks Back
Discoveries From Inside: Models & Miniatures
Legacy content includes “The Beginning”; The Podrace: Theatrical Edit; plus eight deleted scenes.
Available in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.
Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones
Conversations: Sounds In Space
Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed
Legacy content includes “From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II”; State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II; and “Films Are Not Released, They Escape”; plus Episode II Visual Effects Breakdown Montage and six deleted scenes.
Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Conversations: The Star Wars That Almost Was
Discoveries From Inside: Hologram & Bloopers
Legacy content includes documentaries “Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III”; The Journey Part 1; and The Journey Part 2; plus six deleted scenes.
Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.
Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (20th Century Fox)
Conversations: Creating A Universe
Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber
Legacy content includes “Anatomy Of A Dewback”; Star Wars Launch Trailer; plus eight deleted scenes.
Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.
Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back
Conversations: The Lost Interviews
Discoveries From Inside: Matte Paintings Unveiled
Legacy content includes “A Conversation With The Masters” (2010); “Dennis Muren: How Walkers Walk”; “George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979”; and “George Lucas On The Force: 2010”; plus six deleted scenes.
Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.
Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi
Conversations: The Effects
Discoveries From Inside: The Sounds Of Ben Burtt
Legacy content includes “Classic Creatures: Return Of The Jedi”; “Revenge Of The Jedi Teaser Trailer”; Return Of The Jedi Launch Trailer; “It Began TV Spot”; “Climactic Chapter TV Spot”; plus five deleted scenes.
Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.
Pre-Order “Star Wars: The Digital Movie Collection” for $US89.99 today.
