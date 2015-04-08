All the 'Star Wars' films are available for pre-order on Amazon right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Here’s the best news of the day: you can now pre-order all 6 Star Wars episodes on Amazon.

Each episode can be purchased individually for $US19.99

Or you can save $US29.95 by pre-ordering “Star Wars: The Digital Movie Collection” in HD for $US89.99.

Conversations: Doug Chiang Looks Back

Discoveries From Inside: Models & Miniatures

Legacy content includes “The Beginning”; The Podrace: Theatrical Edit; plus eight deleted scenes.

Available in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.

Conversations: Sounds In Space

Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed

Legacy content includes “From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II”; State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II; and “Films Are Not Released, They Escape”; plus Episode II Visual Effects Breakdown Montage and six deleted scenes.

Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.

Conversations: The Star Wars That Almost Was

Discoveries From Inside: Hologram & Bloopers

Legacy content includes documentaries “Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III”; The Journey Part 1; and The Journey Part 2; plus six deleted scenes.

Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.

Conversations: Creating A Universe

Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber

Legacy content includes “Anatomy Of A Dewback”; Star Wars Launch Trailer; plus eight deleted scenes.

Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.

Conversations: The Lost Interviews

Discoveries From Inside: Matte Paintings Unveiled

Legacy content includes “A Conversation With The Masters” (2010); “Dennis Muren: How Walkers Walk”; “George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979”; and “George Lucas On The Force: 2010”; plus six deleted scenes.

Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.

Conversations: The Effects

Discoveries From Inside: The Sounds Of Ben Burtt

Legacy content includes “Classic Creatures: Return Of The Jedi”; “Revenge Of The Jedi Teaser Trailer”; Return Of The Jedi Launch Trailer; “It Began TV Spot”; “Climactic Chapter TV Spot”; plus five deleted scenes.

Availavle in HD for $US19.99 and SD for $US19.99.

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.