7 confirmed 'Star Wars' projects are coming after 'The Rise of Skywalker' — here are all the details

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

"Star Wars" movies are going on a short hiatus after "The Rise of Skywalker," but there are three original live-action TV series in the works for Disney Plus.

The next “Star Wars” theatrical release in 2022 will be from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a "Star Wars" movie, Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

“Star Wars” movies are going on a short hiatus after this year’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” but fans can still expect plenty of content to come.

Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney Plus, will not only include the entire collection of “Star Wars” movies, but new original titles. The first live-action “Star Wars” TV show, “The Mandalorian,” will be available at launch on November 12, and more original series will follow.

After “Solo: A Star Wars Story” disappointed at the box office, failing to crack even $US400 million worldwide, Disney CEO Bob Iger said to expect a “slowdown.” But audiences will only have to wait three years, as a “Star Wars” movie from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will kick off a new trilogy in 2022.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also developing a “Star Wars” movie, Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Below are more details on all the “Star Wars” projects in the works for after December’s “The Rise of Skywalker”:

“The Mandalorian”

“The Mandalorian” will be the first live-action “Star Wars” TV series ever, and it will be available to stream on day one when Disney Plus launches November 12.

It stars “Narcos” actor Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone warrior travelling the galaxy after the fall of the Empire, but before the rise of the First Order. It also stars Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog.

The series is written and produced by “Iron Man” and “The Lion King” director Jon Favreau, and directed by “Jurassic World” actress Bryce Dallas Howard, “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, and more.

Cassian Andor “Rogue One” spin-off series

Lucasfilm ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Diego Luna will reprise his “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” role of Cassian Andor for a new prequel series. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as the robot K-2SO.

The series has been described as a “rousing spy thriller” that will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” season 7

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

The animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series ran on Cartoon Network for six seasons from 2008 to 2014. But it’s being revived for a seventh season on Disney Plus and will premiere in February.

An Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Lucasfilm

Disney announced at the D23 Expo in August that Ewan McGregor will reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a TV series at Disney Plus.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ series of films

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Lucasfilm announced in February 2018 that Benioff and Weiss, the showrunners of “Game of Thrones,” would write and produce a new series of films that would be separate from Rian Johnson’s planned trilogy and the Skywalker saga.

In April, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the next “Star Wars” movie in 2022 will kick off a new trilogy from Benioff and Weiss.

The story details are under wraps, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said at the time that they have been “working very closely” with Johnson.

“As they finish ‘Game of Thrones,’ they’re going to segue into ‘Star Wars,'” Kennedy said in April.

Rian Johnson’s film trilogy

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm announced in November 2017 that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson would write and direct a new trilogy of movies separate from the Skywalker saga, which is set to end with the ninth instalment, “The Rise of Skywalker,” in December.

After rumours swirled that Johnson was no longer developing the trilogy, he confirmed on Twitter in February that he actually is.

Lucasfilm president Kennedy reiterated in April that Johnson is still working on the movies, and collaborating with “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on their own series of films.

Kevin Feige’s movie

AP

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a “Star Wars” movie with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Disney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of ‘Star Wars’ but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ with Emma Watts and Fox,” Walt Disney Studios cochairman Alan Horn said in a statement to THR. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a ‘Star Wars’ film together.”

Feige “has told a major actor that there’s a specific role he would like that person to play,” THR reported, citing a “knowledgeable source.”

