The full trailer of the new 'Star Wars' movie has got all the fans in a frenzy

The first full trailer for “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” premiered on ESPN during halftime of “Monday Night Football.”

It has a whole lot to offer running at over two minutes, as it highlights many of the main characters we will follow in this chapter of the saga. From new ones like Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) to favourites like Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).

Tickets are now available at online movie-ticket sites and theatres.

“The Force Awakens” opens in theatres December 18.

