'Star Wars' Is The Most-Anticipated Movie Of Next Year

Disney Daisy Ridley is predicted to be the biggest new actress of 2015, according to a Fandango survey.

Fans can’t wait to head back to a galaxy far, far away.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is the most-anticipated movie of next year, according to a new survey from Fandango.

The seventh “Star Wars” movie, directed by J.J. Abrams, will be in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

Here are the top five anticipated movies, according to Fandango:

1. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” 2. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” 3. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” 4. “Fifty Shades of Grey” 5. “Jurassic World”

Missing from the list is the next “Fast and Furious” movie out in April.

Fandango also revealed the top family movies of next year. “Despicable Me” spin-off “Minions” leads the list. Universal has been teasing the little yellow characters at movie theatres in front of new movies for a while now.

1.”Minions”

2. “Cinderella” 3. “Pixar’s Inside Out” 4. “Peanuts” 5. “Pan”

Among the lists put out by Fandango Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is predicted to be the biggest breakout female star. “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor Jamie Dornan leads the list of male breakouts along with John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”).

