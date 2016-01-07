After internet outcry, 'Star Wars' Monopoly will include a Rey piece

The internet went a little crazy earlier this week over the news that Rey, arguably the central hero of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” wasn’t featured as a token in the movie-themed Monopoly game.

Now the company that makes the game, Hasbro, has tweeted that it’s making things right.

A Hasbro spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday that the game was released in September, months before the movie came out, and Rey wasn’t included to avoid revealing a key plot point.

But the controversy was already trending, with #WheresRey and #WhereIsRey hashtags flooding feeds.

Hasbro also noted that its other “Force Awakens”-themed games include Rey, and it sells 6-inch and 12-inch action figures of the character.

