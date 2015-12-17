The original design of the Millennium Falcon in 'Star Wars' was completely different

All of the “Star Wars” movies are now available to download via various streaming services. Included in the downloads are a bundle of extra features featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews. One of the features reveals the original design of the iconic Millennium Falcon spaceship.

It turns out the ship’s design came at the last minute after the original had to be jettisoned because it looked too similar to a spacecraft in the European TV-show “Space 1999.”

