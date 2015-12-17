The entire 'Force Awakens' cast joined Jimmy Fallon and 'The Roots' for a 'Star Wars' music medley

Jimmy Fallon rounded up the house band for “The Tonight Show,” The Roots, and the stars of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for a lively a cappella medley of the franchise’s music, written by John Williams.

The gang was all there — from the new actors Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, and BB-8, to returning favourites Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, C-3PO, and R2-D2.

Driver and Christie even got to sing with The Roots and Fallon in full Stormtrooper uniform.

The video probably won’t make the few days of waiting for the movie move any faster — especially now that teasing reviews are out, like ours — but at least it’s a fun distraction. The seventh episode of the “Star Wars” franchise hits theatres on Friday.

Watch the full medley below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.