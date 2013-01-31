Why We May Not Actually See The First New 'Star Wars' In 2015

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Lucasfilm

We may have to wait a bit longer to return to a galaxy far, far away. Though J.J. Abrams has signed on as director for the new “Star Wars,” he hasn’t committed to the 2015 release date.



Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy appeared to have confirmed this when she shared the film may not be ready by Disney’s expected release date with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our goal is to move as quickly as we can, and we’ll see what happens,” says Kennedy. “The timetable we care about is getting the story.”

This wouldn’t be the first time one of Abram’s films saw a delay. “Star Trek Into Darkness” was pushed back nearly a year from June 2012 a few times so the director could finish up work on his 2011 film with Steven Spielberg, “Super 8.”

With a demanding future film schedule, it’s easy to see why “Star Wars” may take a while longer than expected.

In the next year, Abrams has the following movies coming out:

“Star Trek: Into Darkness”

“Wunderkind“

“Believe” (TV Movie)

After that, he’s lined up to work on the next instalment of “Mission: Impossible” (he produced 2011’s “Ghost Protocol” which went on to become the highest-grossing of the franchise to date) and there’s the inevitable next “Star Trek.”

Abrams doesn’t only have film projects on his plate though. He also serves as executive producer on two television shows: CBS’ “Person of Interest,” and NBC’s “Revolution.” His third show, Fox’s “Fringe” recently wrapped up its series finale.

On top of that, Abram’s has promised two fall pilots, the one being the much-anticipated “Avengers” TV spinoff “S.H.I.E.L.D” which would build upon the film’s intelligence agency.

Abrams himself even voiced his concern regarding other obligations and the toll this will take on his family since the film will likely be shot outside of his Los Angeles home.

Unless Abrams is the Man of Steel, something’s going to have to give, even if it means a smaller role in the future of another franchise he originally breathed new life into: “Star Trek.” Paramount Vice Chairman Rob Moore told the Los Angeles Times though Abrams will continue his future film projects with them, his specific role remains uncertain.

“J.J. will continue to develop projects for us including a new ‘Mission: Impossible,’ and he is committed to produce another ‘Star Trek,'” said Moore.

At the minimum, Moore said Abrams will return as producer for a third “Star Trek.”

