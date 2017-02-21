We tried a Star Wars-inspired martial arts class with actual lightsabers

Silver Sabres Combat Academy in North London holds martial arts classes using LED lightsabers.

Participants engage in a form of combat which combines traditional methods and theatre.

“We’ve tried to create a place where people can come regardless of the styles that they might be familiar with and where they can continue their investigation of the truth of combat,” the Academy co-director and co-founder Faisal Ahmed Mian told Business Insider.

The classes are meant to teach discipline and mindfulness through physical exercise. They use a combat system called Eight Spheres Geometry.

“The system is universal. Boy or girl, big or small, old or young – it doesn’t matter. The system will adapt for the individual,” said Mian.

The lightsabers were specifically designed for the class as a safer alternative to traditional combat swords. They are made from hollow polycarbonate and aluminium, and the starting price for one is £100.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by Chiara Brambilla.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.