Mark Hamill has been keeping the title of the new 'Star Wars' movie secret for a long time

Source: Lucasfilm

“Star Wars” fans across the world were treated to the reveal of the title of the next movie in the Skywalker saga Monday — “The Last Jedi.” The Associated Press was able to catch up with Mark Hamill shortly after the title debut.

The 65-year-old actor revealed that he has been in the know for some time about the eighth film’s title.

“I said, ‘Don’t tell me these things,'” said Hamill jokingly. “I talk in my sleep.”

Hamill finds the paranoia over leaks kind of funny considering they never worried about spoilers when making the original trilogy with George Lucas.

“It’s funny, ’cause you know, back when we were making the original, nobody cared,” he added.

Hamill chose his words carefully when asked his thoughts on the sequel title.

“It’s got a real samurai …” Hamill started before tweaking his word choice. “It’s straightforward and minimalist and I like that.”

Does that mean the title is straightforward enough to presume that “The Last Jedi” may be referencing Hamill’s character? He has been considered the last Jedi, though he now may have another young padawan to train in Rey.

Fans were thrown off by the ominous red lettering of the new logo, causing many to wonder whether it may spell doom for Skywalker.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will open in US theatres December 15, 2017.

Watch the full clip via the AP below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How much it would cost to 3D print the Death Star and other real and fictional landmarks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.