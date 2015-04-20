Mark Hamill found out the name of the new 'Star Wars' movie online

Verizon/Disney Mark Hamill greeted fans at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ Saturday evening.

When we learned the name of the next “Star Wars” movie back in November, star Mark Hamill heard it for the first time along with the rest of us.

Hamill, who reprises his role as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” admitted he first saw the title online during a panel Saturday at “Star Wars Celebration,” an annual celebration of everything about a galaxy far, far away.

The 63-year-old actor said he had to check whether that was even the real name of the movie.

“When I read the title … first of all I said, ‘Is this real?’ You have to confirm that it’s actually true because I heard about it like you did on the internet,” Hamill told a surprised audience.

“I went to the website [presumably StarWars.com] to make sure it was really the title,” he continued.

Disney, which will be distributing the new “Star Wars” film, has been keeping anything “Episode VII” closely guarded in the Disney vault. Actor Oscar Isaac said he had to read his script for the film in a room with cameras.

And, while there have been a few images and supposed plot lines leaked online for the film, everyone has stayed tight-lipped when it comes to revealing information.

Hamill mentioned at the panel that he only went in last week to record a voiceover for the new teaser that was unveiled April 16.

“They’re so secretive these days,” he mentioned at the start of the panel. “Back when we were doing the original films,you didn’t have that instant media, Twitter, and everybody having a cell phone and so forth.Of course, when we did the first one, no one cared.”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18, 2015.

