Lucasfilm Made An Awesome 'Star Wars' March Madness Bracket

If you’re not into basketball, Lucasfilm has made an awesome interactive “Star Wars” March Madness bracket.



The bracket pits the light side against the dark side of the force. Unsuprisingly, Jar Jar Binks is no where to be found, and, somehow, Luke Skywalker isn’t a number one seed.

Users can vote at StarWars.com daily to decide who moves forward.

Check it out below:

