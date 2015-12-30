There was a 'Star Wars' made-for-TV movie you've never heard of -- starring only Ewoks

In 1984, the world got a “Star Wars” TV movie called “Caravan of Courage.” It was a year after “Return of the Jedi,” and long before the prequel trilogy and this year’s “The Force Awakens.”

“Caravan of Courage” focused almost entirely on Ewoks, and even seemed like a nature documentary on them at times.

Ewoks are one of the most controversial creations in the “Star Wars” universe. When they were first introduced in “Return of the Jedi,” many fans didn’t find it plausible that an army of teddy bears could help defeat the Empire. Originally, Endor was going to be made up of Wookies, but, as many claim, George Lucas may have had toy sales in mind when he replaced them with Ewoks.

Somehow, these Ewoks ended up with their own movie. It’s cheesy, feels like it’s aimed at children, and it certainly lacks the budget of the original films. Yet, it spawned a sequel.

Either way, it’s better than the infamous holiday special.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

