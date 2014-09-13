These Maps Prove 'Star Wars' Is More Popular Than 'Star Trek' In The U.S.

Someone has definitively answered the question of whether we are a country united by “May the Force be with You” or “Live Long and Prosper.”

Movato’s real estate blog recently tallied the per cent of each state’s population that “liked” each of the two film franchises on Facebook.

According to the blog, “Star Wars” is an easy winner, being liked more in every state than “Star Trek.”

Of course, there’s some room for error here. Surely, not every “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” fan is on Facebook, and, even if fans are many people may not necessarily “like” them.

Movato further broke down their results to show which states have the highest per cent of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” fans.

According to the map, “Star Wars” fans are more concentrated on the West coast.

Here are top five states that like “Star Wars” the most and least on Facebook:

States with highest % “Star Wars” fans States with lowest % of “Star Wars” fans 1. Alaska 1. Mississippi 2. Washington 2. Connecticut 3. Utah 3. Maryland 4. Nevada 4. Louisiana 5. Oregon 5. Alabama

Here’s the breakdown of states with the highest per cent of “Star Trek” fans.

The results are pretty similar which could mean that there are more sci-fi fans out West. This could also mean that less people use Facebook in states in other parts of the country.

States with highest % “Star Trek” fans States with lowest % of “Star Trek” fans 1. Oregon 1. Mississippi 2. Alaska 2. Louisiana 3. Washington 3. New Jersey 4. Colorado 4. Alabama 5. Utah 5. South Carolina

You can read more on the study here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.