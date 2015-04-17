This is how the iconic lightsaber sounds are created for 'Star Wars'

All of the “Star Wars” movies are now available to download through various streaming services. Included with the downloads is a bundle of new special features including never-before-seen footage and interviews. One of the features focuses on the creation of the sounds that accompany scenes where lightsabers are used.

Oscar-winning sound designer Ben Burtt reveals some of the everyday technology that he combines to create the sound effects.

