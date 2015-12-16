You have to try Google's new 'Star Wars' lightsaber game

Pop quiz, hotshot: You find yourself aboard a Star Destroyer, with sinister Stormtroopers coming at you without mercy or repentance. What do you do? What do you do?

That’s the situation in which you find yourself in Google’s new, must-play “Star Wars” game, only for the Google Chrome browser, called “Lightsaber Escape.”

The game turns your phone into your trusty lightsaber, while you fight bad guys on your computer screen.

It’s just the latest entry in Google’s ongoing “Star Wars” mania.

And thanks to the involvement of Lucasfilm and Disney, it looks and sounds great. It’s a great way to work out some of that pre-“Star Wars” release excitement before “The Force Awakens” officially opens later this week.

Google calls it a “Chrome Experiment,” or a fun technical showcase, like when it made an interactive map of Middle-Earth for “The Hobbit.”

The way the game works is simple. Load up the game on your desktop PC or Mac, via the Chrome browser. Then, it gives you a web address to load on Google Chrome for your iPhone or Android phone.

After a quick calibration, your phone becomes your trusty lightsaber. Wave it around, and your on-screen Jedi matches your movement. If your sound is on, your phone makes the lightsaber’s signature hum and clashing noises.

You get a quick tutorial, and then the Stormtroopers come for you in earnest. When the Stormtroopers fire their blasters, it’s your job to deflect them right back until you’re the last Jedi standing.

Just remember that when the game is over, your phone isn’t a lightsaber anymore. It’s still ok to make the sounds yourself, though. I certainly plan on it.

