A Massive Star Wars Lego X-Wing Has Landed In Times Square [PHOTOS]

Chris C Anderson
Lego X Wing7Lego X-Wing.

“Star Wars” fans rejoice: A full-size Lego X-Wing has landed in Times Square, New York City.

The life-sized model is actually the largest ever Lego construction ever. It weighs in at over 23 tons, and is comprised of 5,335,200 bricks. The sculpture is 11 feet tall and 43 feet long, with a 44-foot wingspan. 

It was constructed at the Lego Model Shop in Kladno, Czech Republic before it was shipped out to New York. 

There’s also a Lego Chewy, R2D2, C3PO and Porkins on display. 

Of course, we had to see this marvel for ourselves, so we hiked it down to Times Square to snap a few pictures. 

It weighs over 23 tons.

There are 5,335,200 bricks.

The model has a 44-foot wingspan.

The model is 11 feet tall.

Here's Lego Porkins.

Lego R2D2 sits on the top.

Up close, you can see the individual bricks and details.

It was built in the Czech Republic.

It is a replica of the $60 Lego 9493 X-Wing Fighter.

But it is full-scale size.

Even the blaster coils are accurate.

You can see it for yourself in Times Square, Manhattan.

Standing behind the thrusters thankfully won't result in a fiery death.

Lego R2D2 stands ready to go.

Along with Lego C3PO.

Lego Yoda hearts NY.

Lego Chewy is on guard.

Don't mess with him.

