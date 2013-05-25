A Massive Star Wars Lego X-Wing Has Landed In Times Square [PHOTOS]

Lego X-Wing.

“Star Wars” fans rejoice: A full-size Lego X-Wing has landed in Times Square, New York City.



The life-sized model is actually the largest ever Lego construction ever. It weighs in at over 23 tons, and is comprised of 5,335,200 bricks. The sculpture is 11 feet tall and 43 feet long, with a 44-foot wingspan.

It was constructed at the Lego Model Shop in Kladno, Czech Republic before it was shipped out to New York.

There’s also a Lego Chewy, R2D2, C3PO and Porkins on display.

Of course, we had to see this marvel for ourselves, so we hiked it down to Times Square to snap a few pictures.

