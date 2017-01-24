The new 'Star Wars' movie title was hinted at in 'The Force Awakens'

The name of the next “Star Wars” movie has been unveiled and while many fans are freaking out over the logo’s ominous red font or exactly what “The Last Jedi” may mean, a few “Star Wars” fans noticed that we had a glimpse of the Episode VIII title a long time ago.

The name of the next movie has been hiding in plain sight in front of fans’ eyes since “Star Wars: Episode VII” was released in 2015.

You may want to go back and do a quick re-watch of the beginning of “The Force Awakens.”

Several fans were quick to point out on Twitter that Luke Skywalker is referred to as The Last Jedi right there in the opening crawl.

Here it is in full size:

A point of contention immediately following the eighth film’s title was whether or not Jedi was referring to a singular person. The Episode VII crawl suggests Luke Skywalker is “The Last Jedi.” However, following the events of “The Force Awakens,” we know now that may not be the case and that he may be one of the last Jedi (plural). Rey clearly is strong with the Force as well.

It’s also important to highlight that it’s clear the Empire is attempting to hunt down Luke until he “has been destroyed.” That’s where the ominous red font in the new logo could come into play.

“The Last Jedi” will be in theatres December 15, 2017.

THE LAST JEDI ITS IN THE TFA OPENING CRAWL EP 8 IS GONNA CENTER AROUND LUKE pic.twitter.com/3995fv3166

— angelica (@thempirestrikes) January 23, 2017

Just realised that the title for Star Wars: Episode VIII was in The Force Awakens opening crawl, lol. pic.twitter.com/oXcLJTIdW8

— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 23, 2017

NOW WATCH: These building blocks can transform your living space



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.