Disney just showed off a ton of new concept art for 'Star Wars' land, and it looks incredible

Disney/Lucasfilm The first concept art for the coming ‘Star Wars Experience’ debuted in August at Disney’s fan event D23. The ‘Star Wars’ lands will be in both Disneyland and Disney World.

Disney just showed off a ton of new concept art for “Star Wars” land during a special that aired Sunday night celebrating 60 years of Disneyland.

Harrison Ford premiered a bunch of images for the highly anticipated additions, which he referred to as the “Star Wars Experience.”

We didn’t learn when the expansions would open in Disneyland and Disney World, but the images have us excited to head to a galaxy far, far away.

Keep reading to check them out.

In August, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a series of new 'Star Wars' experiences would come to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World Resort. ABC There will be two big attractions in each park. One will allow fans to board the Millennium Falcon. Disney/Lucasfilm Note: This piece of artwork was shown off in August. Fans will get to experience Han Solo's famous ship from the driver's seat while shooting laser cannons. ABC The other, Iger said, will put fans at the center of 'a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.' That seems to be what we're seeing here. ABC You'll get a close-up look at the First Order's ships. ABC Other attractions will make you feel as if you're stepping right into a 'Star Wars' film. ABC Here's concept art for a giant marketplace offering food and drinks from the series. ABC You may bump into a Stormtrooper or two. ABC Artwork was also shown for a massive cantina. ABC Fans will hopefully be able to interact with aliens and droids. ABC The cantina won't be the only place for visitors to go and eat. ABC It looks as if there will be many other places to explore. ABC The 'Star Wars'-themed lands are expected to take up 14 acres in both Disneyland and Disney World. ABC There's no set date for the 'Star Wars' expansion to open at Disney Parks, but we can't wait. ABC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.