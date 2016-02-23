Disney just showed off a ton of new concept art for 'Star Wars' land, and it looks incredible

Disney/LucasfilmThe first concept art for the coming ‘Star Wars Experience’ debuted in August at Disney’s fan event D23. The ‘Star Wars’ lands will be in both Disneyland and Disney World.
Disney just showed off a ton of new concept art for “Star Wars” land during a special that aired Sunday night celebrating 60 years of Disneyland.
Harrison Ford premiered a bunch of images for the highly anticipated additions, which he referred to as the “Star Wars Experience.”
We didn’t learn when the expansions would open in Disneyland and Disney World, but the images have us excited to head to a galaxy far, far away.
Keep reading to check them out.
In August, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a series of new 'Star Wars' experiences would come to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney/LucasfilmNote: This piece of artwork was shown off in August.
Fans will get to experience Han Solo's famous ship from the driver's seat while shooting laser cannons.
The other, Iger said, will put fans at the center of 'a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.' That seems to be what we're seeing here.
