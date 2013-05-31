You Must Download The New 'Star Wars' Game For iPad

“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” is not only the best “Star Wars” game of all time, it’s also one of the best video games of all time.



And now you can play it on iPad. You can get it for $9.99.

Even if you’re not a “Star Wars” fan, chances are you’ll like this game. It has an incredible story, great gameplay, and reportedly holds up well all these years later. (It was originally launched on Xbox in 2003.)

IGN got to review the iPad version of “KOTOR” early and said it was pretty good. Check it out.

