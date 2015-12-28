The new 'Star Wars' just crossed the $1 billion mark -- and it has only been out 12 days

Disney The force is with Disney.

The force is with them. And now, so is a ton of money.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has cracked the $1 billion mark after just 12 days in theatres.

In part thanks to the star power of returning actors Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” took in more than $238 million over its opening weekend and posted the best Christmas Day opening with $49.3 million in sales.

It’s the fastest any movie has ever raced to the $1 billion tally in such a short period of time. The previous record for fastest flick to the $1 billion mark went to Jurassic World.

However, Jurassic World — unlike Star Wars: The Force Awakens — enjoyed the benefit of launching in China simultaneously when it came out in the US.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will not be released in China until early 2016.

The news should be regarded as a positive sign for investors in the Walt Disney Co., which bought Lucasfilm, the rights-holder to the beloved sci-fi movie series, for about $4 billion in 2012.

NOW WATCH: Martin Shkreli may have hung up on an FBI agent live on video hours before his arrest



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.