The 'Fantastic Four' Director Is Making A 'Star Wars' Spinoff Movie

Via Disney Josh Trank is currently working on a new ‘Fantastic Four’ movie.

Add another name to the growing “Star Wars” list.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced Josh Trank (“Chronicle”) will direct a “Star Wars” spinoff film.

Trank is currently working on a new “Fantastic Four” movie for 20th Century Fox. Most recently, he brought teen superhero film “Chronicle” to theatres.

The news comes after two days of leaked images from the set by TMZ showing off creatures and the Millennium Falcon.

It was previously announced “Godzilla” director Gareth Edwards will take the lead on another standalone “Star Wars” movie due out Dec. 2016.

At least three “Star Wars” spinoff movies are expected.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will be released December 18, 2015.

